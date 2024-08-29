Router Protocol: Router Chain Bridges IBC and Tron: A Landmark Integration With Osmosis for Cross-Chain Liquidity and Asset Transfers

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Router Chain has successfully integrated with Osmosis, the Interchain DEX and DeFi Hub, establishing the first direct connection between the IBC and Tron ecosystems. The integration enables seamless transfers and connectivity between these two major ecosystems and plugs Osmosis into Router Network to create connections to all chains supported by Router.

Router x Osmosis

Users can now move assets like USDC, USDT, and TRX between Osmosis, Tron, and over 25 other EVM and non-EVM chains - including Ethereum, Blast, Linea, and more - via Router's network. The integration simplifies asset transfers and enhances liquidity across multiple ecosystems, bringing new levels of accessibility and efficiency to the chain abstraction ecosystem.

Unlocking New Opportunities for USDT and TRX

This integration significantly impacts stablecoin transfers, particularly USDT on the Tron Network. TRX, Tron's native token, can now flow into Osmosis, expanding its utility and reach while enabling easier access for Osmosis users.

Both USDT and TRX deposited by Router have been approved by community governance to be included in Alloyed Asset Pools on Osmosis. Router chain will be the first to bring TRX from Tron to Osmosis, consolidating liquidity and providing a unified experience for cross-chain transfers.

New Horizons for DeFi and Cross-Chain Development

For users, this integration enhances access to DeFi services across both ecosystems. Tron users can leverage the Osmosis DEX and liquidity pools, while IBC-enabled assets will be eligible for use as collateral on Tron's lending platforms.

Developers gain new opportunities to create cross-chain applications utilizing Tron's high throughput and Cosmos's interoperable architecture. Router's Cross-Chain Intent Framework (CCIF) empowers developers to build comprehensive cross-chain solutions, including one-click staking, swapping, and liquidity provision between Tron and Osmosis.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Cross-Chain Interactions

Router Chain plans to continue expanding its integrations within the Cosmos ecosystem, paving the way for more chain-abstracted cross-chain interactions. This ongoing development will further enhance DeFi's connectivity and interoperability.

Ramani Ramachandran, Co-Founder and CEO of Router Protocol, said: "We are excited for this integration. We worked closely with Osmosis contributors, and the results will be tremendous, reducing friction in moving assets between Tron and Osmosis.

Sunny Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Osmosis, added, "This integration between Router and Osmosis is exciting because it establishes a direct link between the Tron and IBC ecosystems. Users on both sides will benefit from increased interoperability, functionality, and liquidity - and an improved cross-chain trading experience."

About Osmosis

Osmosis is the premier interchain DEX and DeFi hub for the Cosmos ecosystem and beyond. To date, the Osmosis DEX has facilitated over $35 billion in trading volume and more than 100 separate blockchains have connected to the Osmosis appchain via IBC.

About Router Protocol

Router is a chain abstraction protocol empowering developers to build intent-based products in a secure, decentralized environment. Router Protocol's infrastructure includes the L1 Router Chain, Router Nitro-an ultra-fast cross-chain bridge, and the Cross-chain Intent Framework for chain-abstracted experiences.

Website | Twitter | Nitro

Contact Information

Lindsey McConaghy

PR Lead

lindsey@mondepr.com

+18054710165

SOURCE: Router Protocol

View the original press release on newswire.com.