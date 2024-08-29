Downing & Co.: 65% of Portland Business Owners Wish They Had Invested in a Portland Small Business Accountant to Ensure Financial Success

Business Owners Who Meet With Their Accountants to Review Their Finances on a Quarterly Basis are More Successful in Meeting Their Financial Goals

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / When their CPA only shows up from January through April, businesses end up leaving a lot of money on the table. To avoid paying more taxes than they should, planning needs to occur all year long. Downing & Co., a prominent CPA firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, helps its clients save $10,000 to $1 million a year in taxes while ensuring their legacy for the future.

Portland Small Business Accountant

According to Xero's Make or Break Report, 65% of business owners who failed blamed it on financial mismanagement. A common denominator among the businesses that closed were the regret of not investing in financial services, such as hiring an accounting firm or investing in accounting or financial technologies.

To address this issue, Portland CPA firm Downing & Co. takes a completely different approach to tax planning. The company partners with its clients on an ongoing basis to deploy advanced tax planning strategies that are holistic and proactive, helping them minimize their taxes and grow their bottom line while building and preserving their legacy.

Tim Downing, Managing Principal at Downing & Co., expressed, "We show up for our clients, not just from January through April, but ALL year long. I've seen the disaster that is created as a result of poor tax planning, and I want better for my clients. We build relationships with our clients so we can understand what's most important to them and help them make their dreams a reality, in this life and for the legacy they leave behind."

As the leading Portland small business accountant, Downing & Co. invites small business owners and high-net-worth individuals to book a free consultation to review their unique situation and receive actionable recommendations for saving $10,000 to $1 million a year in taxes.

For further details on tax planning, please visit our website at https://downingpdx.com/services/portland-small-business-accountant/ or reach out directly at (503) 445-3578 or info@downingpdx.com.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high-net-worth individuals and small businesses in Portland, Oregon, to save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Downing & Co.

View the original press release on newswire.com.