Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc.: Gryphon Digital Mining Welcomes Return of Dan Tolhurst to its Board of Directors

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRYP) ("Gryphon" or the "Company") a bitcoin mining company that is focused on becoming the leader in low-cost, environmentally sustainable operations, announced today that it has increased the size of its Board of Directors from five to six members and appointed Daniel Tolhurst to fill the new Board seat as a Class I director, effective immediately. Mr. Tolhurst's term will expire at the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Tolhurst co-founded Gryphon in October 2020 and served as its President and a Board Member through the closing of the Company's go-public transaction in February 2024. He joins the Board as the Company is actively pursuing accretive growth and acquisition opportunities. Said Brittany Kaiser, Chairperson of the Board, "We are delighted to welcome Dan back to the Board. He played a critical role in the company's formation and joins us at an exciting time. His expertise will serve the company well as we evaluate potential avenues of growth."

Mr. Tolhurst brings nearly two decades of experience founding, leading, and investing in innovative companies across multiple sectors. Prior to co-founding Gryphon, he led Netflix Inc.'s Content Strategy & Analysis team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He also held Director and Senior Manager positions in Corporate Strategy and Business Development at The Walt Disney Company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Tolhurst worked at Booz & Company, a management consulting firm, and the Bank of Montreal Financial Group, a Canadian bank.

Said Mr Tolhurst, "I am thrilled to be coming home to rejoin the Gryphon Board. Gryphon was founded with the clear vision to be a leader in the BTC mining space and I continue to believe in its potential to do so. I am excited to join the other members of the Board, as well as our management team, to help unlock that potential and make the founding vision a reality."

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto an environmentally responsible energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation in the northeastern US was recently independently certified as 100% carbon-neutral and the company is also pursuing a carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

