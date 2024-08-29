Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A2N7PB | ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 | Ticker-Symbol: T3V2
Tradegate
29.08.24
20:44 Uhr
1,810 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 23:26 Uhr
83 Leser



abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Update on Proposed Acquisition of Assets from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / The Board of Trustees of abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) ("AOD"), announces that shareholders of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) ("FGB"), advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., did not attain a 1940 Act quorum at its adjourned special meeting of shareholders on August 29, 2024 and therefore there were insufficient votes to pass the proposed reorganization proposal.

Important Information

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited. and abrdn Asia Limited.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. Each Acquiring Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that each Acquiring Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

www.abrdnaod.com

###

For More Information Contact:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
1-800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
