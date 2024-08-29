DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market to Show Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~13% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The rising demand for vaccine adjuvants is mainly due to the increasing rates of infectious and cancerous diseases. Other significant factors include the heightened need for vaccines for specific illnesses, a greater emphasis on immunization, and the expansion of vaccination programs globally. This trend is projected to persist through the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global vaccine adjuvants market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the vaccine adjuvants market, the oil-in-water emulsion category had a significant revenue share in the vaccine adjuvants Market in 2023.

Notable vaccine adjuvants companies such as Dynavax Technologies, GSK plc, Croda International plc, SEPPIC, Novavax, SPI Pharma, Agenus Inc., Aurorium, Merck KGaA, Vaxine Pty Ltd., Hawaii Biotech Inc., CSL, OZ Biosciences, InvivoGen, Allergy Therapeutics, EUBIOLOGICS CO., LTD., Pacific GeneTech Limited, Riboxx GmbH, CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mukta Industries, and several others, are currently operating in the vaccine adjuvants market.

In May 2023 Croda International Plc entered into a partnership with Amyris and Botanical Solutions Inc. firstly for biotechnology-derived squalene and secondly with BSI to develop a sustainable QS-21 vaccine adjuvant moving towards plant tissue culture-derived approach rather than the traditional method of extracting QS-21 from soap bark trees.

entered into a partnership with Amyris and Botanical Solutions Inc. firstly for biotechnology-derived squalene and secondly with BSI to develop a sustainable QS-21 vaccine adjuvant moving towards plant tissue culture-derived approach rather than the traditional method of extracting QS-21 from soap bark trees. In August 2022, GSK Plc entered into an acquisition with Affinivax, Inc. to develop pneumococcal vaccines.

Vaccine Adjuvants Overview

Vaccine adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance the body's immune response to the primary antigen. By stimulating the immune system more effectively, adjuvants can reduce the amount of antigen required and increase the duration of immunity. They play a crucial role in improving the efficacy of vaccines, particularly in cases where the antigen alone might not provoke a strong enough immune reaction. Adjuvants can work through various mechanisms, such as promoting a stronger local immune response at the injection site or facilitating a more robust activation of immune cells.

Common types of adjuvants include aluminum salts, which have been used for decades and are known for their safety and effectiveness in boosting antibody responses. More recently, newer adjuvants like oil-in-water emulsions and toll-like receptor agonists have been developed to target specific aspects of the immune system. Research continues to explore and refine adjuvants to enhance vaccine performance, aiming to provide better protection against a range of infectious diseases and improve vaccine responses in different populations, including the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Insights

In 2023, North America is anticipated to represent the largest share of the vaccine adjuvants market among all regions. This growth is driven by several factors. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure and strong research and development capabilities, which stimulate advancements in vaccine adjuvant technologies. Additionally, increasing cases of infectious diseases and the threat of potential pandemics, like influenza or new pathogens, have led to greater investment in vaccine and adjuvant research. Government efforts to expand vaccination programs and enhance public health preparedness are also contributing to market growth. For example, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched the HPV VAX NOW campaign in January 2021 to boost HPV vaccination rates among young adults. Similarly, the Government of Canada released updated guidelines on seasonal influenza vaccines for 2022-2023 in August 2022, which is expected to further stimulate market growth.

Moreover, market expansion is supported by strategies such as product approvals, launches, and agreements. In November 2022, GSK plc's RSV vaccine candidate for older adults received a priority review from the FDA, indicating significant advancements in treatment or prevention. The combined effect of increased government and nonprofit investment in adjuvant development, alongside various product development activities, is set to drive the North American vaccine adjuvants market throughout the forecast period.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Dynamics

The vaccine adjuvants market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing vaccine development and the demand for enhanced vaccine efficacy. Adjuvants are critical in improving the immune response to vaccines, which is particularly important as new and more complex pathogens emerge. The surge in research and development efforts, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, has accelerated the need for innovative adjuvant technologies. Companies are focusing on developing adjuvants that can enhance the effectiveness of vaccines with lower doses, thereby addressing both efficacy and cost concerns.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the adjuvants market. The development of novel adjuvants, such as nanoparticle-based and recombinant protein adjuvants, is gaining traction. These new technologies offer improved safety profiles and better control over immune responses. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine and targeted therapies is driving interest in adjuvants that can be tailored to individual patient needs, further expanding the market potential.

The regulatory landscape and approval processes for vaccine adjuvants are also influencing market dynamics. Stringent regulatory requirements and the need for extensive clinical trials can pose challenges for market entry and innovation. However, successful navigation of these regulatory hurdles can lead to significant rewards, as demonstrated by the successful adjuvants used in COVID-19 vaccines. Companies that can efficiently meet regulatory standards while delivering effective solutions are likely to gain a competitive edge.

Moreover, the vaccine adjuvants market is witnessing increased investment and collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. This collaborative approach is essential for advancing research, sharing knowledge, and accelerating the development of new adjuvant technologies. The convergence of resources and expertise from multiple stakeholders is expected to drive innovation and expand the market further.

Overall, the vaccine adjuvants market is poised for substantial growth due to technological advancements, rising demand for effective vaccines, and increased investment in research and development. As the global focus on public health and disease prevention continues to intensify, the role of adjuvants in enhancing vaccine efficacy will remain a critical component of the healthcare landscape.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021-2030 Vaccine Adjuvants Market CAGR ~13% Key Vaccine Adjuvant Companies Dynavax Technologies, GSK plc, Croda International plc, SEPPIC, Novavax, SPI Pharma, Agenus Inc., Aurorium, Merck KGaA, Vaxine Pty Ltd., Hawaii Biotech Inc., CSL, OZ Biosciences, InvivoGen, Allergy Therapeutics, EUBIOLOGICS CO., LTD., Pacific GeneTech Limited, Riboxx GmbH, CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mukta Industries, among others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Assessment

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segmentation

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segmentation By Product Type: Oil-In-Water Emulsion, Aluminium Salts, Liposomes, Saponin-Based Adjuvants, and Others

Oil-In-Water Emulsion, Aluminium Salts, Liposomes, Saponin-Based Adjuvants, and Others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segmentation By Disease Type: Infectious Diseases, Cancer, and Others

Infectious Diseases, Cancer, and Others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report Introduction 2 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Layout 8 Vaccine Adjuvants Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

