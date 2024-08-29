Gold Coast, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Amit Keys and Remotes, a leading automotive locksmith service, today announced the launch of its innovative 24/7 mobile car key replacement service across the Gold Coast Queensland. This groundbreaking service aims to address the growing need for quick, reliable, and affordable solutions for lost car keys, damaged key fobs, and emergency lockouts.

Auto Locksmith Gold Coast

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10606/221481_faf3abd164b4ebd6_001full.jpg

The new service combines cutting-edge technology with expert craftsmanship to provide Gold Coast residents with on-the-spot auto key cutting, duplication, and programming. By offering mobile services, Amit Keys and Remotes brings professional automotive locksmith solutions directly to customers, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming towing to dealerships.

"We understand the stress and inconvenience of losing car keys or being locked out of your vehicle," said Amit Harari, owner of Amit Keys and Remotes. "Our new mobile service ensures that Gold Coast drivers can get back on the road quickly and safely, no matter where they are or what time it is."

The mobile car key replacement service covers a wide range of automotive locksmith needs, including spare car key creation, key fob replacement, and car door lock repair. Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, Amit Keys and Remotes can produce high-quality auto key copies for virtually any make and model, including modern vehicles with transponder keys and smart key systems.

The company's team of certified automotive locksmiths undergoes rigorous training to stay ahead of the latest vehicle security technologies. This expertise allows them to handle complex key programming and auto key duplication tasks for even the newest car models on the market.

Car key replacement locksmith

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10606/221481_faf3abd164b4ebd6_002full.jpg

Founded in 2015, Amit Keys and Remotes has established itself as a trusted name in automotive locksmith services on the Gold Coast. The company has successfully completed over 10,000 car key replacements and lockout resolutions, earning a reputation for reliability and excellence. The launch of their mobile service aligns with their mission to provide accessible, high-quality automotive security solutions to all Gold Coast residents.

"Our goal has always been to offer peace of mind to vehicle owners," Harari explained. "With this new mobile service, we're taking that commitment to the next level."

For more information about Amit Keys and Remotes' mobile car key replacement service or to book an appointment, visit https://amitkeysandremotes.com.au/ or call 1300 264 853.

Amit Keys and Remotes is a premier automotive locksmith service provider on the Gold Coast, Queensland. Specializing in car key replacement, key fob programming, and emergency lockout services, the company offers comprehensive solutions for all automotive key and remote needs. With a team of highly skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, Amit Keys and Remotes is committed to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable services to keep Gold Coast drivers on the move.

SOURCE: Link Sprint Digital