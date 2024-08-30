Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Bri-Chem Corp. (TSX: BRY) (OTCQB: BRYFF) ("Bri-Chem" or "Company"), a leading North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, announces that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the U.S. OTCQB.

The Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol BRYFF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol BRY.

Don Caron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, comments, "We are very excited to announce our recent OTCQB listing. As the Company continues to advance its market presence in the United States and Canada, the OTCQB listing will help increase Bri-Chem's visibility and will allow for greater engagement with our U.S. investor base."

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. Canadian companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process to be eligible.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value to enhance liquidity and achieve fair valuations. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors. The key benefits of trading on the OTC Markets include efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility.

The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities. Companies engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information available to investors in Canada but through U.S. platforms and portals to conduct research. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 25 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedarplus.ca or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

