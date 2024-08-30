Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 00:14 Uhr
108 Leser
Positivesingles.com: PositiveSingles Expands Its Market to Tuberculosis

PositiveSingles launches a dedicated platform for those with Tuberculosis, offering a stigma-free environment for connection and support. Features include anonymous profile creation, private messaging and blogs. Join a Global Network of Individuals Living with Tuberculosis for Connection, Support, and Friendship.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / The world's leading community for people with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), PositiveSingles, is pleased to announce the opening of a dedicated platform for people with Tuberculosis (TB). The brand new Tuberculosis Support & Dating Community is committed to providing TB patients with a stigma-free, nondiscriminatory, and friendly online dating environment where they can interact, exchange stories, and forge enduring bonds.

More than just a dating service, TB PositiveSingles is a warm community for people living with Tuberculosis to connect with others who share their experiences. With TB PositiveSingles, users can connect with people going through similar experiences in a private and active setting, whether they're looking for a romantic relationship or just new friends.

In the words of Dani Johnson, Product Manager at PositiveSingles, "At TB PositiveSingles, your privacy is our top priority. We offer a completely anonymous profile creation process, ensuring that you only share the information you are comfortable disclosing. Our platform is designed to be nondiscriminatory and inclusive, welcoming everyone with Tuberculosis regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender."

Their website offers a variety of services, designed to encourage a feeling of connection and community among its users. These include blogs, discussion boards, and private messaging where people may share their experiences and get help. The platform also provides users with access to useful tools and data that have been specially selected for people who are TB-positive. The website places a high value on secrecy and privacy, enabling users to communicate with others who share their experiences in a secure manner.

The Tuberculosis Support & Dating Community functions independently from the STD community in order to preserve the integrity of each group, allowing members to communicate without worrying about disruption or overlap. PositiveSingles' choice to have separate databases for users of STDs and Tuberculosis is indicative of its dedication to privacy. This makes it possible for members of each group to interact without worrying about being stigmatized or misunderstood, allowing them to concentrate only on forming bonds and receiving support from other like-minded individuals.

For more info, please visit https://tb.positivesingles.com

Contact Information

Dani Johnson
Product Supervisor
mediapress@positivesingles.com
1-269-329-9094

SOURCE: Positivesingles.com

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
