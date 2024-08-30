Cloud9 and Toei Animation Unveil Second 'One Piece' Apparel Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Cloud9, a leading esports organization, and Toei Animation, the legendary anime studio, are collaborating again to release a second Cloud9 x One Piece collectionfollowing phenomenal success with the first Cloud9 x One Piece launch in 2023.





Cloud9 x One Piece

Teaser image for the second Cloud9 x One Piece collection





The second Cloud9 x One Piece collection showcases an assortment of clothing staples and gaming accessories inspired by the beloved characters in the current Egghead Arc of the "One Piece" anime series. Meticulously designed to integrate the series' artistry with the roots of esports aesthetics, each product in the collection aims to empower gamers and anime fans worldwide, providing top-tier breathability and ergonomics for every competitive environment.

"After seeing the overwhelming positive sentiment towards our first 'One Piece' collection, we were beyond grateful for another opportunity to collaborate with Toei Animation," said Jack Etienne, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud9. "This second collection aims to provide our fans and followers with exclusive products tailored to every gamer's unique taste and everyday needs."

An event-exclusive Cloud9 x One Piece jersey and selected items from the collection will be available in-person at the LCS Summer Finals in Los Angeles on September 6-7. The full collection will be available for purchase on the Cloud9 website starting September 12. Produced with high-quality materials, the collection presents both esports enthusiasts and anime fans with timeless style and unbeatable comfort.

One Piece has been entertaining anime fans of every age around the world for decades and 2024 marks the franchise's 25th anniversary. Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda, the "One Piece" anime series spans more than 1116 episodes to date since it first debuted on Japanese TV in October 1999. This iconic series features pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their epic quest to find "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. One Piece's global pop culture status is the crowning achievement for this anime franchise, which encompasses theatrical films, home videos, video games, and an ever-expanding catalog of licensed merchandise that includes accessories, toys, novelties, furniture, housewares, and apparel.

For more information about the Cloud9 x One Piece collection and to purchase, visit the Cloud9 website at store.cloud9.gg.

About Cloud9:

Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike.

About Toei Animation Inc.:

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

