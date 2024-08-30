Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (the "Company" or "Spanish Mountain Gold") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release on July 26, 2024, the Company has completed a transaction with Whittle Consulting Ltd. ("Whittle") pursuant to which Whittle, in lieu of receiving a cash payment from the Company for services rendered, invested $348,000 of the amount due to Whittle in exchange for 1,831,579 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"). The Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.19 per Share. The Company also paid Whittle $122,400 in cash in settlement of the remaining amount due to Whittle for services rendered to the Company.

The closing of the Debt Settlement was subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares are subject to a statutory four month plus a day hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

SMG is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. We are conducting an integrated Whittle Enterprise Optimization to identify the highest potential value-add improvements while increasing the understanding of the high-grade geologic controls and associated drill targets that could upgrade and expand the gold resource. We are striving to be a leader in community and indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

