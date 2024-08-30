











MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The countdown is on! InfoComm India 2024, India's premier professional audiovisual and integrated experience solutions event, opens its doors in just one week. For a decade, the show has delighted the region by showcasing cutting-edge technologies and ideas in all areas of Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) technologies. The 2024 edition is gearing up for its largest showcase yet - featuring 250 exhibitors and brands, of which over 30 are first-time participants. Visitors can also look forward to experiencing nearly 30 new and first-to-debut products in India and Asia.InfoComm India will take place from 3-5 September at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, India. Tech innovators, professionals, and enthusiasts are welcome to preview the hundreds of products and solutions ahead of time as well as pre-register to obtain their show badge and also take advantage of the 45 sessions at the InfoComm India Summit 2024 and a host of networking and experiential activities.The tenth edition of India's Premier Pro AV and Technology showcase expands beyond Pavilions 1 to 3 at JWCC, adding Jasmine Hall (at Level 3) for an even larger showcase of innovative solutions.Some of the featured and first-to-debut in Asia and India include:BENQ: Showcasing India's No. 1 Google EDLA-certified Board Pro, BENQ presents robust educational tools for an enriched learning experience.CANON: Introducing Canon's first "4K PTZ Remote Camera" targeting at shooting and distribution of high-quality videos, with quick response in the remote operations, offering flexible operation in video production and broadcasting.AV MASTER TECHNOLOGY: Introducing Super Cue Intelligent PPT Clickers for all kinds of educational sessions or press conferences to deliver flawless presentations with precision control. Over 30 first-time exhibitors will also be demonstrating their innovations alongside established participants, adding vibrancy and dynamism to the showcase. They include:GENERATION AV: Headquartered in Singapore, representing major AV brands such as Optimal Audio, iMAGsystems, Sonance, James Loudspeaker for live events.INFONICS TECHNOLOGIES: India's own "Leading LED Videowall Manufacturer".NEOTOUCH: Chennai-based manufacturer, specializing in interactive flat panel with in-built WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to enhance the productivity at schools and boardroom meetings.InfoComm India 2024 | Jasmine Hall opens earlier at 9.10am on opening day and set to feature even more emerging innovatorsInfoComm India 2024's new expanded show floor at Jasmine Hall on Level 3 of JWCC will be a hub for networking, learning, and interactive activities. Jasmine Hall opens earlier at 9.10 am to welcome attendees to be part of the Opening Ceremony. Visitors are also invited to join a plethora of networking events within the Jasmine Hall, including:3 and 4 September, 9.30 am - the "Breakfast Networking Hours" hosted by InfoComm India and AVIXA leadership, offers a platform for industry peers to connect and mingle before the show opens.3 September, 5 pm - the "Welcome Networking Event" on opening day provides another opportunity for visitors from diverse sectors and background to build relationships.Visitors seeking a guided experience, and a curated list of products and solutions can sign up for the 3 September, New Tech Products & Solutions show floor tour. Slots are limited!Finally, no visit to InfoComm India 2024 would be complete without checking out the Multisensory Immersive Experience. Co-presented with MSS World + Studio Ocupus, this multisensory showcase at SB01, Jasmine Hall combines cutting-edge projections, interactive floors, and multi-channel surround sound to immerse visitors in the beauty and power of nature.InfoComm India 2024 | A plethora of networking, learning and interactive activities at the show ensures a meaningful and fruitful visit for professional attendees.To skip long queues at the show, register and secure show badge now.For full details on speaker and session lineup, exhibitors, products, registration, and remaining sponsorship opportunities, visit InfoComm India.To access more press information of InfoComm India 2024, please visit: Digital Press Office KitFor more information, please contact:Rest of the WorldAngie EngMarketing DirectorInfoCommAsia Pte Ltdangieeng@infocommasia.comIndiaSooraj DhawanDirectorFalcon Exhibitions Pvt Ltdsooraj@falcon-mail.comSource: InfoComm IndiaCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.