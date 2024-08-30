Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024

Bukalapak Enhances Platform's Security and User Comfort

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bukalapak, one of Indonesia's leading e-commerce platforms, has made significant strides in increasing the comfort and safety of its platform, including combatting counterfeit products and strengthening its intellectual property (IP) protection measures.

In the States, Bukalapak took the time to meet with various IP Protection stakeholders, including Travis Johnson - VP of Legislative Affairs & Senior counsel at IACC and Robert C. Barchiesi - President of IACC.

In 2024, Bukalapak actively participated in key industry events, including the IACC Annual Meeting in Orlando, US and the INTA Annual Conference in Atlanta, US. These engagements provided a platform for the company to showcase its progress and future plans, receiving positive feedback and endorsements from major stakeholders. At the IACC Annual Meeting, Bukalapak met with industry leaders to discuss its ongoing efforts and future strategies. They praised the significant improvements and expressed support for Bukalapak on the upcoming United States Trade Representative (USTR) report.

During the roundtable discussions, Stefio Kurniadi, Bukalapak's AVP of Trust & Safety, presented data on takedown progress and service level agreements (SLAs), which were met with positive responses from the participants. This indicated a reduced concern regarding Bukalapak compared to previous years.

In the States, Bukalapak also took the time to meet with various stakeholders on related topics. Discussions revealed that takedown activities are trending downward year-on-year, though further improvements are needed. Bukalapak is shifting its focus post-IPO to enhance platform cleanliness and support for brands, including strict Know Your Customer (KYC) checks for sellers and plans for automating proactive monitoring measures. Addressing challenges in data protection and law enforcement interest, Bukalapak plans to engage with Indonesia's DGIP (IP Protection Regulatory Body) and other authorities to discuss data sharing and online-to-offline (O2O) initiatives.

To enhance security, Bukalapak also collaborates with various brand owners and regulators, including the National Narcotics Agency, the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Communication and Information, the Indonesian National Police, and other related institutions.

Bukalapak has also established a dedicated reporting portal called BukaBantuan for rights holders to report instances of intellectual property infringement on Bukalapak's app. The resolution time for these reports is recorded as within 24 hours.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492474/Photo_Bukalapak_USTR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bukalapak-enhances-platforms-security-and-user-comfort-302234726.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
