Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Zürich, 30. August 2024 - Die Schweizer Bank Cembra wird die Option für eine vorzeitige Rückzahlung der ausstehenden Additional-Tier-1-Anleihe (ISIN: CH0485252784) per erstem Rückzahlungsdatum am 15. November 2024 nicht ausüben. Gemäss den im Prospekt vom 11. Juli 2019 geltenden Anleihebedingungen wird der Zins für die Dauer der nächsten Fünfjahresperiode jeweils fünf Arbeitstage vor Beginn der jeweiligen Laufzeit neu festgesetzt, basierend auf dem dann geltenden 5-jährigen Mid-Market-Swap-Satz zuzüglich einer Marge von 2.5%. Künftig kann die Additional-Tier-1-Anleihe durch die Emittentin nach freiem Ermessen unter Einhaltung einer 30-tägigen Kündigungsfrist und vorbehältlich der Zustimmung der Aufsichtsbehörde jährlich am 15. November zurückgezahlt werden. Cembra trifft Rückzahlungsentscheide individuell auf ökonomischer Basis unter Würdigung der Marktbedingungen, dem regulatorischen Wert des Instruments und der eigenen Kapitalplanung. Kontakt Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch

Über Cembra

Cembra ist eine führende Schweizer Anbieterin von innovativen Finanzierungs- und Zahlungslösungen. Unsere Produktepalette umfasst Privatkredite und Fahrzeugfinanzierungen, Kreditkarten, das Angebot von damit zusammenhängenden Versicherungen sowie Rechnungsfinanzierungen und Sparprodukte.



In unseren Geschäftsbereichen Lending und Payments betreuen wir über 2 Millionen Kundinnen und Kunden in der Schweiz und beschäftigen mehr als 900 Mitarbeitende aus rund 40 Ländern. Wir haben unseren Hauptsitz in Zürich und sind in der ganzen Schweiz über unser Filialnetz und unsere Online-Vertriebskanäle sowie über unsere Kreditkartenpartner, unabhängige Vermittler und Autohändler tätig.



Wir sind seit 2013 als unabhängige Schweizer Bank an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Cembra wird von Standard & Poor's mit A- bewertet und ist im MSCI ESG Leaders Index enthalten. Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

