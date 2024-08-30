Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W65V | ISIN: CH0225173167 | Ticker-Symbol: GEH
Lang & Schwarz
30.08.24
07:15 Uhr
83,40 Euro
+0,03
+0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,8084,0007:15
0,0000,00028.03.23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CEMBRA MONEY BANK
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG83,40+0,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.