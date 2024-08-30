Micro, small and medium sized enterprises in Kosovo can now apply for subsidies to install solar thermal systems. The deadline for applications is August 31. Kosovo's Ministry of Economy has launched a rebate scheme for solar thermal systems aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises. The subsidy available under the scheme is equivalent to 40% of the investment value, covering up to €300 per m² of panels, to a maximum €4,000 ($4,443. 66). Businesses owned or co-owned by women with a 51% or more stake are eligible for an additional €200. Details on the Ministry's website says the rebate scheme ...

