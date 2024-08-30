More than 4,500 certified heat pump installations were recorded in the United Kingdom in July 2024, while battery storage installations continue to significantly outperform previous years. Subsidy schemes that slash the cost of installing a heat pump are a key growth driver, according to the industry. Heat pump installations continue to break records in the United Kingdom, according to the latest figures from certification body MCS. July 2024 was the fifth month in a row with more than 4,500 certified heat pump installations and the third highest month on record. It maintains the trend toward ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...