Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:05 Uhr
80,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,5081,0009:00
80,5081,0008:00
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Signs Collaboration Agreement with the Faculty of Data and Decisions Science at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Faculty, researchers, and students gain unlimited access to the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and AI platform

TROY, Mich., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced a collaboration with the Faculty of Data and Decisions Science at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. The agreement will grant the university's faculty, researchers, and students training and unlimited access to the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

Altair announced a collaboration with the Faculty of Data and Decisions Science at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, granting the university's faculty, researchers, and students training and unlimited access to the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

"Altair enables students to expand their skills and be real-world-ready with our best-in-class technologies and support," said Ariel Hadar, managing director, Altair Israel. "Collaborating with Technion's faculty will foster greater synergies between academia and industry in Israel, combining the best skill sets from each respective domain to expand global AI knowledge."

"The Faculty of Data and Decision Science looks forward to advancing the joint academic-industrial collaboration with Altair, a global leader in data analytics and AI," said Gila Molcho, vice dean of strategic projects, Faculty of Data and Decisions Science. "Such collaborations advance innovation and ensure industrial relevance in academic research and study programs."

The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology is a public research university based in Haifa, Israel. Founded in 1912, it's the oldest university in Israel.

To learn more about Altair's global academic initiatives, visit https://altair.com/academic-program.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492664/Altair_Israel_Partnership_Agreement.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-signs-collaboration-agreement-with-the-faculty-of-data-and-decisions-science-at-the-technion--israel-institute-of-technology-302234171.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.