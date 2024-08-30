Anzeige
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:05 Uhr
0,540 Euro
+0,030
+5,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.08.2024
KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (July 2024)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

Friday, 30 August 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 July 2024.

Net Asset Value

£127,310,747

NAV per share

71.92 p

GBP/USD rate

1.2852

Income from digital assets (*)

£804,973 (*)

Positions (Top 10) by fair value:

Asset

GBP equivalent

% of portfolio

Celestia ("TIA")

£30,758,792

24.16%

Polkadot ("DOT")

£20,565,607

16.15%

Lido ("LDO")

£15,063,598

11.83%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH")

£13,559,182

10.65%

Cosmos ("ATOM")

£8,317,401

6.53%

Zee Prime II

£6,570,124

5.16%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**)

£6,117,287

4.81%

Astar ("ASTR")

£3,729,452

2.93%

Moonbeam ("GLMR")

£2,313,904

1.82%

Rocket Pool ("RPL")

£2,289,961

1.80%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)
Bob Huxford
Ian Silvera
Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2024 PR Newswire
