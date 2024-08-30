Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2024 08:34 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integre Trans: THE COURT OF APPEALS OF LITHUANIA REVOKED THE VILNIUS REGIONAL COURT'S RULING ON THE OPENING OF BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY

UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company"), informs that on 29 August 2024 the Court of Appeals of Lithuania
revoked the Vilnius Regional Court's ruling of 17 July 2024 on the opening of
bankruptcy proceedings against the Company and referred the issue of the
opening of restructuring proceedings against the Company to the court of the
first instance for a fresh examination. The Court of Appeal of Lithuania stated
that the court of first instance, by rejecting the application for the opening
of restructuring proceedings against the Company and by opening bankruptcy
proceedings against the Company, had infringed the adversarial principle and
had adopted a surprising procedural decision, and that it had failed to take
into account all the circumstances relevant for the case, including the
viability of the Company. In the event that the case is remitted back to the
court of first instance, the interim measures imposed by order of the Vilnius
Regional Court of 20 June 2024 remain in force. 



CEO

Žana Kel
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
