Integre Trans: THE COURT OF APPEALS OF LITHUANIA REVOKED THE VILNIUS REGIONAL COURT'S RULING ON THE OPENING OF BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY

UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), informs that on 29 August 2024 the Court of Appeals of Lithuania revoked the Vilnius Regional Court's ruling of 17 July 2024 on the opening of bankruptcy proceedings against the Company and referred the issue of the opening of restructuring proceedings against the Company to the court of the first instance for a fresh examination. The Court of Appeal of Lithuania stated that the court of first instance, by rejecting the application for the opening of restructuring proceedings against the Company and by opening bankruptcy proceedings against the Company, had infringed the adversarial principle and had adopted a surprising procedural decision, and that it had failed to take into account all the circumstances relevant for the case, including the viability of the Company. In the event that the case is remitted back to the court of first instance, the interim measures imposed by order of the Vilnius Regional Court of 20 June 2024 remain in force. CEO Žana Kel