Researchers in Morocco have carefully configured and tested a novel desert solar module optimized for harsh desert climates. The new design delivered a 5. 8% improvement in performance ratio, a 1. 95% increase in efficiency, and reduced temperature sensitivity by 0. 85% compared to standard modules. Researchers led by Mohammed First University scientists in Morocco have fabricated prototype modules optimized for desert climates. Their so-called Desert Module delivered a 5. 8% improvement in performance ratio, a 1. 95% increase in efficiency, and reduced temperature sensitivity by 0. 85% compared ...

