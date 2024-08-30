Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 09:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zettabyte Partners with Wistron Corporation to Launch Taiwan's First Hyperscale AI Data Center

TAIPEI, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, Asia's leading AI data center (AIDC) software and systems technology provider, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Wistron Corporation [TWSE:3231], a leading technology service provider, supplying innovative information and communications technology products, service solutions, and systems to premier brands around the world. Together, we will build Taiwan's first Hyperscale AI Data Center, a groundbreaking initiative set to revolutionize AI computing in the Asia Pacific region.

Zettabyte Logo

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Zettabyte leverages Wistron's cutting-edge products, services, and extensive experience in ICT technology. Aligning with NVIDIA's advanced AI hardware platforms, Zettabyte and Wistron are poised to construct a state-of-the-art AI computing data center that will elevate Taiwan's AI ecosystem to new heights.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

  • First of Its Kind in Taiwan: This Hyperscale AI Data Center will be the first in Taiwan, designed to meet the growing demands for AI computing in Taiwan and in the Asia Pacific region.
  • Enhancing Taiwan's AI Capabilities: The project aims to bolster Taiwan's AI technologies infrastructure, enhancing Taiwan's global competitiveness and fostering the development of AI talents.

Quote from Zettabyte Chairman: "We are thrilled to partner with Wistron Corporation in this groundbreaking venture. By combining our expertise and IaaS software, we aim to create a world-class AI computing facility that will drive innovation and growth in the AI sector, not just in Taiwan but across the entire Asia Pacific region and the Middle East," said Kenneth Chung-Hou Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte.

Quote from Wistron Chairman: "Wistron is excited to collaborate with Zettabyte to build this Hyperscale AI Data Center using the most advanced liquid cooling AIDC systems. Our shared vision and commitment to advancing AI technology in Taiwan will significantly contribute to the growth of Taiwan's AI ecosystem and its standing on the global stage," said Simon Lin, Chairman of Wistron Corporation.

The new AI Data Center is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Taiwan's AI infrastructure, supporting diverse applications ranging from semiconductor, healthcare and finance to manufacturing and smart cities. This initiative is set to drive innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and cultivate a new generation of AI professionals in Taiwan.

About Zettabyte: Zettabyte is at the forefront of AI innovation, dedicated to developing cutting-edge AIDC software solutions that transform industries and improve lives. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, Zettabyte is poised to make a significant impact in the AI landscape by delivering ever greater AI computing efficiency, across multiple data centers.

About Wistron Corporation: Wistron Corporation is a global leading technology service provider supplying innovative ICT (information and communications technology) products, service solutions, and systems to top branded companies worldwide. From initial product conceptualization, volume manufacturing, and after-sales repairing to end-of-life products recycling, Wistron supports customers with the products and related services reaching international standards for innovation and quality levels.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493179/4884605/Zettabyte_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zettabyte-partners-with-wistron-corporation-to-launch-taiwans-first-hyperscale-ai-data-center-302234833.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.