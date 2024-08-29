SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westphalia Dev. Corp. (the "Corporation") announced today its results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. The Corporation was formed in March 2012, for the development of a 310-acre Westphalia property located in Prince George's County, Maryland, United States. The Corporation is managed by Walton Global (the "Manager").

Development and Sales Activities

The Westphalia Interchange TIF project located at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4) and Woodyard Route (Route 223) is substantially complete.

The Presidential Parkway East TIF project is substantially complete. We are in discussions with the local County for final acceptance.

The Presidential Parkway West TIF project has work remaining, which will likely be completed in Q4, 2024.

The Manager is engaged with several builders interested in developing and building out the retail and/or residential lettered pods shown above. We have received two offers to purchase on Pod A & B from a larger national builder & large regional retail developer, and a large regional retail developer, respectively. We are negotiating monetary terms and timing for same currently with both groups.

The Manager received infrastructure approval from Prince George's County for our retail commercial, mixed use commercial and residential pods shown as Parcel "A" & "B".

Financial Results

Operating expenses for this quarter remained consistent with Q1 2024.

On August 27, 2024, The Corporation signed the First Amendment to the Amended New Loan Program which extends the maturity date of the loan to July 31, 2025.

On August 27, 2024, The Corporation also signed the First Amendment to the WTCF Loan which provides a second advance of $6,7614,678 USD, with a maturity date of June 30, 2025.

The Corporation's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, are available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Walton Global

Walton Global is a privately-owned, leading land asset management and global real estate investment company that concentrates on the research, acquisition, administration, planning, and development of land. With more than 45 years of experience, Walton has a proven track record of administering land investment projects within the fastest growing metropolitan areas in North America. The company manages and administers US$4.37 billion in assets on behalf of its global investors, builders and developer clients and industry business partners. Walton has more than 90,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada with business lines ranging from exit-focused pre-development land investments, builder land financing and build-to-rent. For more information visit walton.com.

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities, and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada. This news release contains forward looking information, and actual future results may differ from what is disclosed in this news release. Forward-looking information is based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of the Corporation at the time the statements are made. They involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results and performance in future periods to differ materially from the forward looking information contained in this news release include, among other things, the development of Westphalia Town Center, general economic and market factors, including interest rates, a decline in the real estate market, changes in government policies and regulations or in tax laws, changes in municipal planning strategies and whether certain development approvals are obtained and changes in the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate, in addition to those factors discussed or referenced in documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available online at www.sedar.com.

Except as otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars, and are based on unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and related notes, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Contacts

Allison+Partners

waltonglobal@allisonpr.com