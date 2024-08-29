ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility markets, today reported financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2024, in addition to operational and recent business development updates.

Management Commentary

"Our pioneering bGen thermal battery continues to support the growing and mostly unmet need for on-demand access to sustainable heat. We have built an impressive project pipeline, potentially worth up to $500 million in value, and our team is working tirelessly, day in and day out, to move this pipeline forward so that we can start delivering meaningful cost savings and emissions reductions for our customers as well as recurring revenues for our company and value for our shareholders," said Brenmiller Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Avi Brenmiller, "Among the proposals in our pipelines, several include negotiations with some of the world's largest producers of consumer goods, including Fortune 500s. All of our potential contracts are in geographic markets with robust manufacturing sectors and where established regulations make our technology feasible and cost-competitive-or cheaper-with fossil fuels."

"In an exciting new development, our team is exploring ways to expand our technology's capabilities to deliver cold thermal energy storage ("CTES") for artificial intelligence ("AI") data centers. The rapid growth of AI computing and the funding-rich ecosystem around AI applications has created downstream decarbonization and financial opportunities that we believe can be met using CTES. We anticipate minimal investment is needed to adapt our bGen thermal battery for data center applications."

"As we continue executing our current projects and increasing worldwide distribution through local partnerships, we expect our gigafactory to be fully operational by the end of 2024, with capacity to produce up to 4 GWh of bGen systems annually. We are very optimistic about market demand for our bGen TES technology and our ability to deliver throughout the remainder of 2024 and into the future."

First Half 2024 and Recent Operational and Business Developments

HaaS Recurring Revenue Projects to Deliver Customer Savings and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Brenmiller to build, own and operate a 30 MWh bGen ZERO system for one of Europe's largest pet food manufacturers: On August 19, 2024, Brenmiller entered a 12-year Heat as a Service ("HaaS") agreement with Partner in Pet Food Hungaria KFT ("PPF"), one of Europe's leading private label pet food producers. Brenmiller will deliver low-cost and low-carbon steam to PPF and be in a position to offer grid balancing services to the local transmission system operator. This is the first project through which Brenmiller will generate revenues from both selling heat as a service and offering balancing services to the local grid. Brenmiller's bGen ZERO will take priority over PPF's existing fossil fuel boilers, lowering the pet food manufacturer's energy costs and carbon footprint by reducing gas use at its Hungarian factory by 25-30%. PPF will purchase steam from Brenmiller at a fixed rate.





Brenmiller will replace fossil fuel boilers with a 32 MWh bGen system at Tempo Beverages Ltd.'s ("Tempo") beverage production plant in Netanya, Israel. Tempo will purchase steam from Brenmiller at a fixed rate through a HaaS contract. By eliminating the use of approximately 2,000 tons of heavy fuel each year, Brenmiller's bGen is estimated to mitigate over 6,200 tons of carbon emissions annually and save Tempo an estimated $7.5 million over 15 years. Partially owned by Heineken International B.V., Tempo is one of Israel's largest producers and distributors of beverages for brands including Heineken and Pepsi. The bGen TES system for Tempo will charge using a combination of roof-top solar and ultra-low-cost off-peak grid power. System assembly is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and commissioned in May 2025. $450,000 grant from Israel Innovation Authority propels $3.55 million agreement to supply clean electric heat to Wolfson Hospital: Brenmiller signed a 7-year definitive agreement to supply Israel's Wolfson Hospital with electric heat. The project is valued at $3.55 million and Brenmiller will earn recurring revenues through a HaaS contract. A grant of approximately $450,000 from the Israel Innovation Authority is being used to help finance the project. Brenmiller's bGen ZERO will replace Wolfson Hospital's outdated diesel boilers, which are both costly and polluting. According to the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Brenmiller's bGen ZERO will potentially save Wolfson Hospital up to $1.3 million in annual energy costs and reduce the hospital's local carbon footprint by 3,900 tons per year.





Looking to Ramp Sales in North America Through Distribution Partnerships

U.S. distribution gets boost with 5-year $150 million sales milestone license agreement in the Northeast: Brenmiller signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Rock Energy Storage ("RES"). RES will sell and distribute bGen TES systems in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New York. The definitive 5-year agreement includes cumulative projected sales milestones exceeding $150 million.





Awards

The European Investment Bank named Brenmiller an "Innovation Champion" at its EIB AdVenture Debt Summit.





Summary of Financial Results

Balance Sheet: As of June 30, 2024, Brenmiller had cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits of $6.99 million, a net increase of $3.78 million from $3.21 million on December 31, 2023. This is attributable primarily to fundraising during the six months ended June 30, 2024 of approximately $7.97 million in net proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants and warrants. Total assets increased by 31% as of June 30, 2024, to $13.92 million, primarily due to a $3.78 million increase in cash and cash equivalents following the equity financings completed during the period. Total liabilities decreased by 4% to $7.39 million, primarily driven by a $324,000 reduction in operating lease liabilities. Shareholders' equity increased by 127% to $6.54 million, largely due to the equity financings completed during the period.





Operating loss narrowed for the six months ended June 30, 2024, to $5.38 million, compared to $5.42 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss narrowed by 70% to $1.58 million, down from $5.33 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by a $3.72 million increase in financial income, mainly resulting from a fair value adjustment of warrants. Cash Flow Statement: Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.86 million, which primarily reflects a net loss of $1.58 million and a non-cash adjustment of $2.46 million. The net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.86 million compared to $366,000 in the prior year period.

Subsequent Events

On August 4, 2024, Brenmiller entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an existing institutional shareholder for a private placement of 1,000,000 ordinary shares, at a price of $1.05 per share, reflecting a 52% premium to the closing price for the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq on August 2, 2024. The closing of the private placement is subject to certain conditions, including the Company obtaining consent from an existing lender. The investor will have the right to make a further investment for 1,000,000 additional ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) in the event that the Company's ordinary shares close at or above $2.50 per share within the next 12 months.

About bGen

bGen, Brenmiller's TES system, converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy Companies. For more information visit the company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the growing unmet need for on-demand access to around-the-clock renewable energy storage solutions; the Company's project pipeline potentially worth up-to $500 million in value; the Company's ability to deliver meaningful cost savings and emissions reductions for its customers as well as recurring revenues for the Company and value for its shareholders; the Company's ability to accelerate towards definitive contracts, construction groundbreaking, and recurring revenue generation while reducing carbon footprint; the Company's development of the bGen Cool for data center applications and the anticipated minimal investment needed to adapt our bGen thermal battery for data center applications; and Company's expectation that the gigafactory will be fully operational by the end of 2024, with capacity to produce up-to 4 GWh of bGen systems annually; future market demand for bGen and the Company's ability to deliver over the remainder of 2024 and into the future; that Brenmiller will generate revenues from both selling heat as a service and offering balancing services to the electricity grid; the installation of bGen ZERO at the Tempo plant and the timeline for the various installation phases, that assembly is expected to be completed by the end of the 2024 and commissioned in May 2025; that bGen ZERO will save Wolfson Hospital up to $1.3 million annually and reduce the hospital's local carbon footprint by 3,900 tons per year; and additional potential sales and revenue estimations. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 18, 2024, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for number of shares and par value) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,966 $ 3,183 Restricted deposits 33 34 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $669 and $380 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - 278 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 558 467 Inventory 625 607 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 8,182 4,569 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted deposits 81 85 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 850 1,144 Property, plant and equipment 4,811 4,563 Other asset - 233 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,742 6,025 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,924 $ 10,594

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for number of shares and par value) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 172 $ 321 Deferred revenues 387 387 Other payables 1,653 1,401 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 544 611 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,756 2,720 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: European Investment Bank ("EIB") Loan 4,345 4,461 Warrants' liability 11 - Operating lease liabilities 276 533 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,632 4,994 COMMITMENTS TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,388 7,714 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary Shares, no par value - Authorized 15,000,000; Issued and outstanding 5,958,757 and 2,151,745 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 124 124 Additional paid in capital 105,474 100,237 Foreign currency cumulative translation reserve (2,053) (2,053) Accumulated deficit (97,009) (95,428) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,536 2,880 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,924 $ 10,594

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 USD in thousands (except per share data) REVENUES - Engineering services - $ 580 - 580 COSTS AND EXPENSES: COST OF REVENUES (408) (1,193) RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, NET (1,808) (1,711) SELLING AND MARKETING (616) (687) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (2,313) (2,409) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES), NET (230) 2 OPERATING LOSS (5,375) (5,418) INTEREST EXPENSES (85) (69) OTHER FINANCIAL INCOME, NET 3,879 159 FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET 3,794 90 NET LOSS (1,581) (5,328) NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE: BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS $ (0.45) $ (3.02) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE 3,510,328 1,765,142 NET LOSS, as above $ (1,581) $ (5,328) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON TRANSLATION TO PRESENTATION CURRENECY - (423) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (1,581) $ (5,751)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 USD in thousands CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Loss for the period $ (1,581) $ (5,328) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 56 65 Non-cash interest and exchange rate differences, net (25) (45) Fair value adjustment of warrants' liability (4,114) - Warrants issuance costs 473 - Share-based compensation 915 1,409 Other 233 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and receivables 187 (353) Decrease (increase) in inventory (18) 301 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (149) 331 Increase in other payables and deferred revenue 159 40 Net cash used in operating activities (3,864) (3,580) CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of equipment (26) (7) Installation of a production facility (225) (2,090) Restricted deposit withdrawn 4 3.00 Other - 2 Net cash used in investing activities (247) (2,092) CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of shares and prefunded warrants 5,651 6,087 Proceeds from issuance of warrants' liability 3,176 - Fund raising and issuance costs (856) (49) Exercise of options and warrants 3.00 0 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,974 6,038 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS 3,863 366 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITTS (81) (134) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,217 6,542 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS - END OF PERIOD $ 6,999 $ 6,774

Contacts

Media Contact:

Tori Bentkover

brenmillerenergy@antennagroup.com