Enviri Corporation announces sale of Reed Minerals

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) announced today that it has sold its Reed Minerals business to Speyside Equity for $45 million in cash, subject to post-closing adjustments. Enviri expects to use the net cash proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt and further strengthen its balance sheet. Importantly, the Company has now surpassed its 2024 asset sale goal of $50 to $75 million of proceeds with this transaction.



Speyside Equity is a global private equity firm with $1.6 billion under management. It invests in industrial and manufacturing companies and has successfully invested in markets relevant to Reed Minerals in the past.

"Divesting Reed Minerals is yet another noteworthy transaction for Enviri as we continue to transform our business portfolio to focus on core markets and reduce our financial leverage," said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "As with our other business transactions, the sale of Reed Minerals will further enable Enviri to focus on specific growth areas with increased financial flexibility. I want to recognize and thank our Reed Minerals colleagues for their leadership, diligence, and contributions to this strong business. I am confident that under Speyside's ownership and its experience in relevant markets, Reed Minerals will benefit from enhanced innovation and growth." Erik Wiklendt, Managing Director at Speyside Equity, said, "We look forward to working with the Enviri and Reed Minerals management teams and employees to build on this great company. Given Speyside's demonstrated strengths, and with the addition of Speyside's market experience, operational and financial resources, and focus on innovation, an ideal foundation for Reed Minerals future success will be created."

Fifth Third Securities served as financial advisor to Enviri, and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP served as the Company's legal advisor.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

About Speyside Equity

Speyside Equity makes control investments in middle-market industrial manufacturing businesses with histories of profitability. Targeted deals often possess transactional complexity such as carve-outs of large multinational companies, industry consolidations, family-owned businesses, and other special situations. Target investments typically have revenues of up to $500 million, but can exceed that range on a case-by-case basis. The firm's senior investment team members have extensive transactional, operations, and performance improvement experience from their roles at Speyside and prior positions.