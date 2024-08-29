Koss Corporation Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) (the "Company"), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.



Sales for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 were $2,893,401 compared to $3,073,350 for the same three-month period in the prior year, a decline of 5.9%. The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $110,369 versus a net loss of $259,839 for the last quarter of the prior fiscal year. Both basic and diluted loss per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $0.01, compared to basic and diluted loss per common share of $0.03 for the same three-month period one year ago.

"Sales for the quarter were down mostly because of the decline in sales to our largest European distributor, partially offset by gains in the Education sector and the Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") market," Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO, said today. "Orders from the European distributor to replenish inventory stock levels were delayed to the following fiscal year to conserve cash in light of the high cost of money and cost of living in Europe. Sales to our Education customers were up approximately 60% and total DTC sales saw a 16% increase as some new product offerings were added to the assortment, as well as a slight resurgence in our highest selling headphone."

Sales for the year ended June 30, 2024 of $12,265,069 were down $834,582, or 6.4%, from prior year sales of $13,099,651. A net loss of $950,911 was recorded for the fiscal year, a significant decline from the net income of $8,319,212 posted in the prior fiscal year. Both basic and diluted loss per common share for fiscal year 2024 were $0.10 compared to basic income per common share and diluted income per common share of $0.90 and $0.85, respectively, for the previous year.

"The drop in sales for the year was driven by lower sales to our export markets, mainly Europe, as noted, and Asia, which was impacted by lower sales to an original equipment manufacturer of metal detectors. DTC sales were down nearly 20% as customers appear to be more selective in discretionary spending in response to higher inflation and other spending commitments. Conversely, we did see an almost 50% increase in sales to E-tailers, as well a considerable order for custom headphones from a new customer, which partially offset the decline in overall sales," Koss said. "Continued concerns about inflation, higher energy costs, increased interest rates, and the labor market have affected our sales both domestically and overseas."

KOSS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales $ 2,893,401 $ 3,073,350 $ 12,265,069 $ 13,099,651 Cost of goods sold 1,725,607 2,251,680 8,079,622 8,642,237 Gross profit 1,167,794 821,670 4,185,447 4,457,414 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,485,557 1,434,388 6,057,606 29,341,634 Loss from operations (317,763 ) (612,718 ) (1,872,159 ) (24,884,220 ) Other income - - - 33,000,000 Interest income 211,162 206,328 847,644 520,809 (Loss) income before income tax provision (benefit) (106,601 ) (406,390 ) (1,024,515 ) 8,636,589 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,768 (146,552 ) (73,604 ) 317,377 Net (loss) income $ (110,369 ) $ (259,839 ) $ (950,911 ) $ 8,319,212 (Loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.90 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.85 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 9,274,987 9,222,180 9,251,373 9,192,799 Diluted 9,274,987 9,222,180 9,251,373 9,753,760