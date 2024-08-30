A survey of 1,797 residents was used to determine the willingness to pay for low-carbon residential heating in the Netherlands. On average, respondents were willing to pay a premium of 33% for electricity-based heating. Policy recommendations were also provided as part of the study. Researchers from the Netherlands' University of Groningen conducted a poll of 1,797 Dutch residents about their willingness to pay (WTP) for low-carbon residential heating systems. The results may be valid not just in the Netherlands but also for other European Union countries and the United Kingdom due to the similarity ...

