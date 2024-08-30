Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 10:14 Uhr
CoinEx Global: CoinEx Unveils Enhanced Token Information Page for CET

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx is pleased to announce the launch of an enhanced information page for its native token, CET. This update is part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and providing our users with detailed, accessible information about the digital assets within our ecosystem.

The newly updated page offers an in-depth look at CET, covering all aspects of the token's structure and functionality. Users will now find comprehensive details on the total issuance of CET, offering a clear understanding of its supply metrics and distribution. The economic model underlying CET is also meticulously explained, illustrating how the token is designed to operate within the market and maintain its value over time.

In line with CET's deflationary mechanism, the page provides detailed records of CET's buyback and burn activities, demonstrating CoinEx's ongoing efforts to reduce the circulating supply of CET and enhance its long-term value proposition. Furthermore, the various rights and benefits available to CET holders are outlined, including trading fee discounts and early access to new products within the CoinEx ecosystem.

This update also includes an expansive overview of the entire CoinEx ecosystem, showcasing how CET integrates with our range of platforms, products, and services. As innovation continues, CET will soon be at the forefront of new applications and use cases within CoinEx's ecosystem, broadening its utility and importance.

The updated CET information page is a reflection of CoinEx's dedication to transparency and vision for a robust, user-centered ecosystem. Moving forward, CoinEx remains dedicated to expanding the functionality of CET and exploring new avenues for its use. We encourage our community to stay tuned for upcoming announcements that will further enhance the value and utility of CET within the digital economy.

For more information, please visit CET information page.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making crypto trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swaps, automated market makers (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinex-unveils-enhanced-token-information-page-for-cet-302234861.html

