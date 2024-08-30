Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8JP | ISIN: CA13000C2058 | Ticker-Symbol: WCLA
Tradegate
30.08.24
11:59 Uhr
1,540 Euro
-0,004
-0,26 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CALIBRE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALIBRE MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5381,54912:04
1,5401,54912:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CALIBRE MINING
CALIBRE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALIBRE MINING CORP1,540-0,26 %
CENTURY LITHIUM CORP0,180+2,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.