Bank BTPN's EGMS: Corporate Name Change, Appointment of Independent Commissioner for Meaningful Growth

Bank BTPN announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, highlighting a brand transformation in response to market dynamics and a commitment to strengthening corporate governance.Jakarta, August 29, 2024 - PT Bank BTPN Tbk (Bank BTPN) held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Thursday (29/8), officially approving the change of the bank's name from PT Bank BTPN Tbk to PT Bank SMBC Indonesia Tbk."This move marks Bank BTPN's transformation to respond to market dynamics and a growing portfolio. We hope that Bank BTPN can strengthen its position in the domestic market and affirm the Company's relevance to a broader segment through comprehensive and innovative financial services across all business lines," said Henoch Munandar, President Director of Bank BTPN.The brand transformation approved by the EGMS reflects a stronger synergy between Bank BTPN and its parent company. In 2019, PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk merged with PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia. This move also asserts Bank BTPN's identity as a universal bank that offers the best services to customers.Despite the brand transformation, Bank BTPN and its shareholders remain committed to contributing to Indonesia's economic progress through various initiatives, such as developing business potential and maintaining financing for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, sustainable economy, enhancing digital capabilities through Jenius, and the Daya program to improve the capabilities of customers and the wider community.As of June 2024, Bank BTPN recorded sustainable financing disbursements amounting to Rp16.33 trillion-including green loans and MSME loans. In Jenius, credit disbursement grew by 134% year-on-year (YoY) to Rp3.1 trillion, and third-party fund management increased by 10% YoY to Rp27.2 trillion. Bank BTPN also successfully reached more than 6.3 million beneficiaries through 4,905 activities under the Daya program.All these achievements led Bank BTPN to record positive performance throughout the first half of 2024. Bank BTPN's assets increased by 22% YoY to Rp235.8 trillion, credit disbursement grew by 19% YoY to Rp176.2 trillion, and net interest income rose by 17% to nearly Rp7.0 trillion.Bank BTPN is optimistic about continuing these achievements and emphasizes that the bank's product and service will remain unchanged despite the brand transformation."Bank BTPN is committed to continuously adapting and innovating to provide the best products and services, prioritizing ease of service processes, and enhancing customer convenience in transactions to create a more meaningful life for all our customers," said Henoch.Appointment of New Independent Commissioner to Strengthen Bank BTPN's GovernanceThe EGMS also approved Marita Alisjahbana's appointment as an Independent Commissioner of Bank BTPN to strengthen oversight in risk management and the bank's governance practices. Marita Alisjahbana is a senior risk management expert with over 30 years of experience in banking, and her last position was as a Director of Risk at the Indonesia Investment Authority (LPI)."The appointment of Marita Alisjahbana aligns with Bank BTPN's commitment to always adhere to applicable standards and policies and to meet the expectations of stakeholders and customers," Henoch concluded.