PR Newswire
30.08.2024
ROX Motor Marks a New Milestone in Global Strategy at Chengdu Motor Show, Aiming to Become the Leading Automotive Brand for Outdoor Living

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30th, ROX Motor showcased its global strategy and product lineup at the 2024 Chengdu International Motor Show. ROX Motor is committed to establishing itself as the premier automotive brand for outdoor living. Centred around the all-terrain luxury SUV, ROX 01, ROX Motor introduced exclusive purchasing benefits for the long-range and standard range versions, alongside the debut of the ROX 01 Fishing Master Edition and Off-Road Master Edition.

Rooted in China with a global vision, ROX Motor has fully launched its international journey, entering markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, leading global families to start a new experience of "urban to camping, wild to distant travels."


Since its inception, ROX Motor has built its brand core with a global perspective. Through in-depth research and insights into global markets, the brand supports its value with precise, differentiated, and scenario-based product experiences. At this Chengdu International Motor Show, ROX Motor's global strategy reached a new milestone. Exclusive agency agreements were signed with partners from Qatar, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, and Egypt, initiating the layout of sales channels and customer service systems in these five emerging markets. Thus, ROX Motor has fully embarked on its international journey, practicing its strategy of "rooted in China, looking globally."

ROX Motor continues to expand its global "friend circle," accelerating its global strategy. In the UAE, ROX Motor provides more professional and high-quality localized services and has become the designated vehicle for the UAE Police Force, with its safety, comfort, and reliability fully recognized. The ROX 01 Hunting Edition, specially designed for Middle Eastern users, will also officially debut at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in September. In the future, ROX Motor will introduce a new product annually, bringing more youthful and innovative products to global users and leading Chinese manufacturing to a broader international stage.

Based on genuine insights into family travel scenarios, ROX 01 integrates the advantages of rugged off-road vehicles, urban SUVs, luxury MPVs, and caravans, providing an all-terrain driving experience with rock-solid safety and a luxurious, comfortable ride.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493206/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rox-motor-marks-a-new-milestone-in-global-strategy-at-chengdu-motor-show-aiming-to-become-the-leading-automotive-brand-for-outdoor-living-302234883.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
