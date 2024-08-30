Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 08:00 Uhr
Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Half-Year Report January - June 2024

COMMENTS TO THE RESULTS

JANUARY - JUNE 2024
· Rental income amounted to SEK 24 m (24).
· Net operating income was SEK 13 m (12).
· Profit/loss from associated companies was SEK -17 m (-578).
· Changes in the value of investment properties was SEK 0 m (-94).
· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -41 m (-697).

APRIL - JUNE 2024
· Rental income amounted to SEK 12 m (12).
· Net operating income was SEK 6 m (7).
· Profit from associated companies was SEK -11 m (-507), from Ankarhagen and Vincero Fastigheter of about SEK 0 m and SEK -11 m respectively, as per the equity method.
· Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK -0 m (-94).
· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -22 m (-614).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS APRIL - JUNE 2024
· Holmström Fastigheter initiated a written procedure in relation to the company's outstanding senior unsecured bond.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
· As of July 1, Holmström Fastigheter sold the remaining ordinary shares in Klippudden Fastigheter. This results in a dissolution of other provisions of approximately SEK 27 m in Q3, which will increase earnings accordingly.
· The written procedure in relation to the company's outstanding senior unsecured bond was completed. For more information, see page 10.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Holmström, CEO
+46 (0) 8 660 94 00
fredrik.holmstrom@holmstromgruppen.se

This information is information that Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-30 08:00 CEST.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)
Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is a public company in the property sector and is a wholly-owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on ownership of residential and community service properties as well as part ownership in property-related associated companies. Our focus is on working for sustainable and long-term value creation. More information is a available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se

