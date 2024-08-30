Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Half-Year Report January - June 2024

COMMENTS TO THE RESULTS

JANUARY - JUNE 2024

· Rental income amounted to SEK 24 m (24).

· Net operating income was SEK 13 m (12).

· Profit/loss from associated companies was SEK -17 m (-578).

· Changes in the value of investment properties was SEK 0 m (-94).

· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -41 m (-697).

APRIL - JUNE 2024

· Rental income amounted to SEK 12 m (12).

· Net operating income was SEK 6 m (7).

· Profit from associated companies was SEK -11 m (-507), from Ankarhagen and Vincero Fastigheter of about SEK 0 m and SEK -11 m respectively, as per the equity method.

· Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK -0 m (-94).

· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -22 m (-614).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS APRIL - JUNE 2024

· Holmström Fastigheter initiated a written procedure in relation to the company's outstanding senior unsecured bond.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

· As of July 1, Holmström Fastigheter sold the remaining ordinary shares in Klippudden Fastigheter. This results in a dissolution of other provisions of approximately SEK 27 m in Q3, which will increase earnings accordingly.

· The written procedure in relation to the company's outstanding senior unsecured bond was completed. For more information, see page 10.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)

Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is a public company in the property sector and is a wholly-owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on ownership of residential and community service properties as well as part ownership in property-related associated companies. Our focus is on working for sustainable and long-term value creation. More information is a available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se