CPS Energy is working with Eolian on 1. 4 GWh of battery storage to serve the energy needs of San Antonio, Texas, over a period of 20 years. The projects have been touted as the largest standalone battery site under the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). From pv magazine ESS News CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the United States, has signed a storage capacity agreement (SCA) with California-based Eolian LP, a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners, for 350 MW of battery energy storage projects. The San Antonio-based electric ...

