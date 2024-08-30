NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bill (KALD 25 0303) admitted to trading on September 02, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kaldalón hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 4906171320 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KALD 25 0303 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036606 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer KALDALON/MMKT 2025 0303 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Single payment without interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 2.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 3.3.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 3.3.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other NA/ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Bills were sold on 10,20% p.a. or 55 pts premium on 6M REIBOR. Further information on the bills, please see the company's base prospectus and the final terms on the following website: https://kaldalon.is/fj arfestar/ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading August 28, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to August 29, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading September 2, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID KALD_25_0303 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------