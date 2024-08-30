Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EYNA | ISIN: IS0000035632 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDALON HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDALON HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2024 12:10 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bill (KALD 25 0303) admitted to trading on September 02, 2024

Issuer Information                             
 1 Issuer:                       Kaldalón hf.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2 Org. no:                       4906171320       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 3 LEI                         254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
 4 Symbol (Ticker)                   KALD 25 0303      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 5 ISIN code                      IS0000036606      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 6 CFI code                       DYZUXR         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 7 FISN númer                      KALDALON/MMKT 2025 0303
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 8 Bonds/bills:                     Bill          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 9 Total issued amount                 1.000.000.000     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued            0           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time              1.000.000.000     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                 20.000.000       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange           Yes          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                  Single payment without 
                             interest       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                       ISK          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                      2.9.2024        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date           3.3.2025        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments             1           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                1           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                    3.3.2025        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                    %           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable        Other         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest               Simple Interest    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                 ACT/360        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                  N/A          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment   No           
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                       No           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                    N/A          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other        NA/          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                   N/A          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                   N/A          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                     No           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                      No           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                     No           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)         N/A          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                Bills were sold on   
                             10,20% p.a. or 55 pts 
                             premium on 6M REIBOR. 
                             Further information  
                             on the bills, please  
                             see the company's base
                             prospectus and the   
                             final terms on the  
                             following website:   
                             https://kaldalon.is/fj
                             arfestar/       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                  Yes          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading     August 28, 2024    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to   August 29, 2024    
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading             September 2, 2024   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                    KALD_25_0303      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                  Bill          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                        Iceland Cash Bond   
                             Trading        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                 ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards               No           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards              No           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                   BOND - Bonds      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                      CRPB - Corporate Bond 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.