Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
30.08.24
11:01 Uhr
1,546 Euro
+0,058
+3,90 %
Dow Jones News
30.08.2024 12:16 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
30-Aug-2024 / 10:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
30 August 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 29 August 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). 
 
Clare Kinahan, Chief HR Officer, exercised 61,788 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term 
Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon 
exercise, while the remainder was retained. 
 
            Share  Options  Shares  Shares  Average price  Date of  Shareholding Shareholding 
Name     Position Option  exercised sold for retained per share of  sale    post     percentage post 
            Scheme       tax        sale (GBP)          transaction transaction (%) 
                                            Total - C. 
Clare Kinahan CHRO   2014   61,788  29,143  32,645  GBP1.255986    29-08-2024 Kinahan   0.02 
            LTIP 
                                            32,645

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Clare Kinahan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief HR Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
a)      type of instrument 
 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                             1. Exercise of 61,788 Nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2021 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                            2. Sale of 29,143 shares to cover tax liability 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       61,788 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            125.5986p   29,143

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      61,788        GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            125.5986p   29,143        GBP36,603.20 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 29 August 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 343985 
EQS News ID:  1978767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978767&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
