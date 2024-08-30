Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholding 30-Aug-2024 / 10:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 August 2024 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 29 August 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). Clare Kinahan, Chief HR Officer, exercised 61,788 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained. Share Options Shares Shares Average price Date of Shareholding Shareholding Name Position Option exercised sold for retained per share of sale post percentage post Scheme tax sale (GBP) transaction transaction (%) Total - C. Clare Kinahan CHRO 2014 61,788 29,143 32,645 GBP1.255986 29-08-2024 Kinahan 0.02 LTIP 32,645

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Clare Kinahan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief HR Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited a) type of instrument ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 61,788 Nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2021 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 29,143 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 61,788 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 125.5986p 29,143

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 61,788 GBP0 d) - Price 125.5986p 29,143 GBP36,603.20 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 29 August 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

