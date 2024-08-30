In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Australia experienced extreme and diverse weather throughout July and August, resulting in varied impacts on solar irradiance across the country's states. Unstable polar vortex conditions and persistent high-pressure systems led to a season of weather extremes across Australia in July and August, resulting in both record-breaking cold and heat. These dynamic weather patterns brought mixed impacts on solar irradiance, with significant variations between different regions, according to analysis using the Solcast API. July ...

