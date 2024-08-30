Construction Additives Market worth $49.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Construction Additives Market by Type (Chemical (Plasticizers, Air-entraining, Waterproofing, Retarding agent), Mineral, Fiber), End-Use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region- Global Forecast to 2029", Construction Additives Market projected to grow from USD 35.3 billion in 2024 to USD 49.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The Construction additives market is driven by the rising population and modernization completed with increasing focus on infrastructure development. However, the market faces restraints from high initial investment. Opportunities lie in the expanding use of ready-mix concrete (RMC) in developing countries. The challenges include established infrastructure in developed countries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Construction Additives Market".

160 - Tables

54 - Figures

250 - Pages

"The Chemical additives segment projected to be fastest growing segment in the global construction additives market during the forecast period."

Chemical additives dominate the construction additives market, offering specialized solutions to enhance the properties of materials like concrete, mortar, and asphalt. These chemicals improve durability, workability, and environmental resistance, optimizing construction processes and ensuring structure longevity across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. As the industry evolves, the demand for innovative chemical additives is expected to grow, driving advancements in construction materials science.

"Residential sector accounts for largest segment in the Construction Additives market."

The residential sector is projected to capture the largest share of the construction additives market, driven by rising demand for new housing due to population growth and urbanization. As individuals seek quality living spaces, builders increasingly rely on construction additives to enhance the durability and performance of materials used in homes. These additives improve strength, insulation, and sustainability, making properties more attractive to buyers. Additionally, government initiatives promoting affordable housing are expected to further stimulate investment in residential construction, reinforcing the sector's leading position in the market for construction additives.

"Asia Pacific region is the largest market for Construction additives."

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the construction additives market growth, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Japan. As these nations heavily invest in new cities, highways, railways, and public works, the demand for high-performance construction materials and additives surges. Additionally, the growing middle class and rising disposable incomes are fuelling residential and commercial construction, further boosting the need for construction additives. The Asia Pacific's commitment to modernization and economic growth positions the region for significant expansion in the construction additives market.

The key players profiled in the report include are Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Dow (US), and BASF (Germany), RPM International (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), W. R. Grace and Co. (US), CICO Group (India).

