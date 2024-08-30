

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.08.2024 / 12:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Michele Last name(s): Basilicata

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.90 EUR 9900.00 EUR 9.90 EUR 9900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.9000 EUR 19800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR





