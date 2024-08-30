Purchase of own shares of Invalda INVL

From 2024-09-02, the purchase of own shares procedure for Invalda INVL ORS(ISIN code LT0000102279) is launched. Trades will be concluded following the single price method ("Dutch" auction). The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2024-09-06. The maximum purchase price per share is EUR 14,83. The maximum number of shares to buy is 67 430. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EEST each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30 EEST on the last auction day. Order uncross - 2024-09-06 15:45 EET Auction type - "Open" Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system). Order book: IVL1LOS9. The decision of the management company of Invalda INVL on the purchase of own shares available here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com