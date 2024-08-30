Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TR | ISIN: LT0000102279 | Ticker-Symbol: WTK
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:10 Uhr
14,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
INVALDA INVL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVALDA INVL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40014,60013:42
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2024 13:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Purchase of own shares of Invalda INVL

From 2024-09-02, the purchase of own shares procedure for Invalda INVL ORS(ISIN
code LT0000102279) is launched. Trades will be concluded following the single
price method ("Dutch" auction). 

The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2024-09-06.
The maximum purchase price per share is EUR 14,83.
The maximum number of shares to buy is 67 430.
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EEST each auction day, from 09:00 till
15:30 EEST on the last auction day. 
Order uncross - 2024-09-06 15:45 EET
Auction type - "Open"
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system).
Order book: IVL1LOS9.

The decision of the management company of Invalda INVL on the purchase of own
shares available here. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.