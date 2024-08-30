BloombergNEF says the global solar industry will install 592 MW of modules this year, up 33% on 2023. The consultancy has also lowered its estimate for 2024 polysilicon production, as manufacturers are temporarily scaling back output. The global solar industry is on track to install 592 GW of modules this year, up 33% from 2023, according to a new report from BloombergNEF. It said in its its "3Q 2024 Global PV Market Outlook" that "low prices for modules are stimulating demand in new markets this year, but hurting manufacturers, who are competing intensely to maintain market share. " Quarter-on-quarter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...