Quantum Biopharma Ltd.: Quantum Biopharma Announces Celly Nutrition Launches unbuzzd Grab-and-Go Stick Packs on Amazon.com so you can "own NOW and what's NEXT"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM)(CSE:QNTM)(FRA:0K91) ("Quantum BioPharma" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, today announces that highly-anticipated launch of unbuzzd, a groundbreaking product designed to help individuals recover from the adverse effects of alcohol consumption and prepare for what's next. unbuzzd Clear Eyed Citrus Powder Sticks are now available on Amazon.com.

unbuzzd is not just another hangover remedy - it is a disruptive innovation built on science and aimed at reshaping how we think about alcohol recovery. Formulated by a world-class pharmaceutical research & development team, unbuzzd utilizes a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs to help accelerate the metabolism of alcohol, restore mental clarity, and promote faster recovery. This dual-action formula helps users regain control, clarity, and hydration, making it an essential companion for anyone looking to manage the aftermath of alcohol consumption quickly and effectively.

Celly Nutrition's leadership team brings unparalleled experience and expertise to the table. The company is led by CEO John Duffy, a seasoned executive with a distinguished career at Coca-Cola Enterprises and The Coca-Cola Company. Duffy's vision is further complemented by the strategic guidance of beverage industry luminary and Celly Nu Board Co-Chair Gerry David, the former CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., who played a pivotal role in establishing Celsius as a leading name in the beverage industry. "Having been a part of many game-changing products including Celsius, I believe unbuzzd is the next big innovation in the consumer products space," said David.

The leadership team is bolstered by the involvement of Kevin Harrington, a marketing icon known as the Inventor of the Infomercial, the Original Shark on Shark Tank, and an early investor in Celly Nutrition Corp. "This isn't just a hangover cure; it's a revolution in how we recover from alcohol," said Harrington. "unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day." Additionally, Dr. Eric Hoskins, a Medical Doctor, and former Minister of Health for Ontario, Canada, lends his expertise to ensure unbuzzd meets the highest standards of efficacy and safety.

The launch of unbuzzd marks the beginning of a new era in alcohol recovery solutions, offering consumers a convenient way to bounce back from alcohol consumption and stay in control. Don't miss out-grab your unbuzzd on Amazon today and experience the future of alcohol recovery.

About Celly Nutrition Corp.

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with Quantum BioPharma, harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. ("Lucid"), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) ("Lucid-MS"). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma has also licensed unbuzzd, a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption for use in the consumer recreational sector, to Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu") and is entitled to a royalty on the revenue generated by Celly Nu from sales of products created using the technology rights granted under the licensing agreement. Quantum BioPharma continues its R&D activities to develop novel formulations for alcohol misuse disorders and continues the development of such treatments for use in the healthcare sector. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property.

