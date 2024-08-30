Anzeige
ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to the below PDMR on 9 August 2021 under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan ("Awards") vested on 9 August 2024.

On 27 August 2024, the PDMR exercised the following Award and sold the following ordinary shares.

Details of the full notification by the Company is set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Katie Tasker-Wood (PDMR)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each made under the ZIGUP PLC 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

17,654

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

17,654

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

27 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.16

17,654

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

17,654

£4.16

f)

Date of the transaction

27 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

matt.barton@zigup.com


