Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 11:06 Uhr
Aktia Bank Plc: Change in Aktia's Executive Committee: Karri Varis appointed interim Chief Financial Officer at Aktia

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
30 August 2024 at 12.00 noon

Change in Aktia's Executive Committee: Karri Varis appointed interim Chief Financial Officer at Aktia

Karri Varis, D.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed Aktia's interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 1 September 2024. In this capacity Varis reports to Aktia's CEO and will be a member of the Group's Executive Committee. Varis has been employed by Aktia since 2019 and is currently Director of Asset and Liability Management at Aktia.

As previously announced, Aktia's current CFO Outi Henriksson will step down from her position at Aktia at the end of August. The recruitment process for a CFO continues.

"I am pleased that Karri Varis assumes the role of interim CFO and I welcome him to our Executive Committee. Karri's experience and analytical approach provide an excellent basis for this role, also considering our ongoing strategy update," says Aleksi Lehtonen, CEO of Aktia.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi
Mia Smeds, Director, Communications, tel. +358 44 546 0379, viestinta (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2024 amounted to EUR 14.1 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


