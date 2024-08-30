Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 13:06 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admiral Markets AS 2024 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Admiral Markets AS 2024 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Despite the low volatility in the financial markets in the first half of 2024, Admiral Markets AS delivered increased trading revenues and positive EBITDA through effective cost control measures.

  • The Company's net trading income increased by 21% to EUR 6.9 million (6M 2023: EUR 5.7 million).
  • The Company's operating expenses decreased by 29% to EUR 6.8 million (6M 2023: EUR 9.6 million).
  • EBITDA was EUR 1.2 million (6M 2023: EUR -3.0 million).
  • Net profit was EUR 0.9 million (6M 2023: EUR -3.9 million).

Admirals voluntarily decided in April 2024 to temporarily suspend the onboarding of new customers for Admirals Europe Ltd. This decision is related to Admirals Europe Ltd's efforts to comply with and adapt to the recommendations of the CySEC regulator and affects only operations in EU countries.

Admirals is actively working to implement the necessary changes to its processes and products to achieve full compliance with regulatory standards. By collaborating closely with CySEC, Admirals aims not only to resume attracting new clients in EU countries but also to strengthen its position in the market as a responsible and reliable partner.

(in thousands of euros)30.06.202431.12.2023
Assets
Due from credit institutions17,17410,175
Due from investment companies11,6049,014
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss4,7456,353
Loans and receivables35,5437,274
Inventories407311
Other assets674970
Investment into subsidiaries4,184,18
Tangible fixed assets1,2661,494
Right-of-use asset1,9782,221
Intangible fixed assets2,4442,943
Total assets80,01274,935
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss443217
Liabilities and prepayments5,22980
Subordinated debt securities1,3541,353
Lease liabilities2,2542,499
Total liabilities9,2715,049
Equity
Share capital2,5862,586
Statutory reserve capital259259
Retained earnings67,89667,041
Total equity70,74169,886
Total liabilities and equity80,01274,935
(in thousands of euros)6 months 20246 months 2023
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers21,95420,51
Brokerage and commission fee revenue656754
Brokerage and commission fee expense-15,951-15,794
Other trading activity related income248188
Net income from trading6,9075,658
Other income similar to interest38118
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method633511
Interest expense-78-103
Other income212227
Other expense010
Net gains on exchange rate changes121-158
Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-145-77
Personnel expenses-2,158-2,373
Operating expenses-3,695-6,316
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets-738-636
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-242-242
(Loss) / Profit before income tax855-3,381
Income tax0-535
Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period855-3,916
Comprehensive income for the reporting period855-3,916
Basic and diluted earnings per share2.12-9.69

Additional information:

Lauri Reinberg
Chief financial officer of Admirals Group AS
lauri.reinberg@admiralmarkets.com
+372 6309 300
https://www.admirals.group/


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.