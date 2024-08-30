Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 13:58 Uhr
99 Leser
Charm of Jiangsu International Communication Center: Jiangsu Glimpses Special Issue: Invitation to Explore the Silk Road Tourism Belt on the East Part of New Eurasian Land Bridge

NANJING, China, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiangsu was built by water and till now, flourishes by it. The Yangtze River running from east to west, the Grand Canal from north to south, the wide and open seashores, and the gentle and pleasant lakes constitute a unique cultural landscape in Jiangsu where rivers, lakes and seas converge. The interplay of water and culture has nurtured a thousand-year cultural legacy, shaping the distinctive identity of Jiangsu. In recent years, Jiangsu has been leveraging its rivers, lakes, and seas to forge a cultural and tourism development space across the province, encompassing "Two Corridors, Two Belts and Two Zones." To better showcase charming Jiangsu as a world-renowned tourist destination, supported by "Charm of Jiangsu" International Communication Center, Jiangsu Glimpses focuses on the beautiful scenery of these six regions. Recently, the special issue on the "World-class Silk Road Tourism Belt on the East Part of the New Eurasian Land Bridge" was launched, inviting readers from around the world to explore the Silk Road stories of Jiangsu.

Jiangsu Glimpses media snippet

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Over 2,000 years ago, Zhang Qian led an expedition to the Western Regions, opening up the Silk Road linking the East and the West. Over 600 years ago, Zheng He made seven voyages to the Western Seas, making the Maritime Silk Road unprecedentedly prosperous. Taking a close look at the world map, people will find that the two Silk Roads, like flowing ribbons, weave a colorful bow in Jiangsu and condense into a strong and solid converging point.

This issue of the travel guide) looks back at the journey of Baron Ferdinand von Richthofen, the renowned German geologist and geographer who coined the term "Silk Road," during his travels through Jiangsu approximately 150 years ago.

This issue of the travel guide takes readers through Lianyungang, the "Eastern Bridgehead of the New Eurasian Land Bridge," and Xuzhou, known as the "Athens of the East." It highlights Haizhou City, Lianyun Old Street, Donghai Hot Springs, Donghai Crystal Town, and Dayi Mountain as well as Yunlong Lake, Han Culture Scenic Area, Jiuli Mountain, Jiawang Pan'an Lake - Mazhuang, Fengxian County - Peixian County Han Cultural Tourism Belt, and Old Yellow River Course, capturing the charm of these two key cities at the crossroads of the Belt and Road.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was launched in 2013, the cultural and tourism industry in Jiangsu has been striving to build bridges of friendship and cooperation based on mutual understanding and mutual benefit. This issue, featuring stunning photos and bilingual texts, reveals a two-way passage that stretches across east and west, connects land and sea, and links Jiangsu with the world. It is helping Jiangsu build itself as a crucial window showcasing the modern-day "Travels of Marco Polo" to the world.

Source: "Charm of Jiangsu" International Communication Center


