In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. In the Chinese market, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, was assessed at $0. 095/W, stable week-to-week amid unchanged market fundamentals. Market participants said that TOPCon prices below $0. 09/W FOB China were still circulating in the market. Cargoes below $0. 09/W FOB China were sold at a loss to maintain market share and generate cash flow, an industry source said. For large module manufacturers, ...

