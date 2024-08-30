Anzeige
Exnova To Raffle Chevrolet Corvette during the Tournament in Brazil
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
Exnova To Raffle Chevrolet Corvette during the Tournament in Brazil

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exnova, the international broker, has announced the upcoming Exnova Trading Champions Tournament, set to take place in Brazil from September 9 to October 6, 2024.

Exnova Brazil (PRNewsfoto/Exnova)

Event details

The tournament offers participants the opportunity to compete for a range of high-value prizes, making it one of the most anticipated events in the trading community this year.

Prizes include:

  • Grand Prize: Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Stingray 2022
  • 2nd-3rd place: Apple Vision Pro
  • 4th-5th place: MacBook Air
  • 6th-7th place: iPhone 15
  • 8th-10th place: AirPods Pro
  • Additional prize:$5 for 1,000 participants with at least 10 trades

Participation

Traders can join the Exnova Trading Champions Tournament by participating on the Exnova platform using special tournament accounts and trading Binary or Digital Options. The entry fee is 125 BRL or 23 USD.

The top 10 performers on the leaderboard, based on their trading results, will be awarded the prizes.

About Exnova

Exnova is known for its innovative approach and commitment to providing a dynamic trading experience. With a focus on accessibility, Exnova offers over 350 tradable assets, high leverage, sophisticated analysis tools, as well as promos and bonuses. The X-Race Tournament is part of Exnova's ongoing effort to engage the trading community and provide unique opportunities for its traders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492809/Exnova_Brazil.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exnova-to-raffle-chevrolet-corvette-during-the-tournament-in-brazil-302234277.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
