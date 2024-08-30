Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S Split Corp. Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $0.24 million or $0.57 per Class A share. Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares as at June 30, 2024 were $0.70 million or $1.71 per Class A share. Cash distributions of $0.26 per Preferred Share were paid during the period.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are: (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash distributions in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share ($0.525 per year) representing a yield on the issue price of the Preferred Shares of 5.25% per annum; and (ii) to return the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to holders of Preferred Shares upon termination of the Fund.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are: (i) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions in an amount targeted to be 6.00% per annum on the net asset value ("NAV") of the Class A Shares; and (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for leveraged growth in NAV and distributions per Class A Share.

The Fund invests in the common shares of the Bank of Nova Scotia ("BNS") and employs an active covered call writing strategy to enhance the income generated by the BNS shares and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Class A and Preferred shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols SBN and SBN.PR.A respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions)
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
$0.02
Income (including Net Loss on Investments) (0.15)
Expenses (0.13)
Operating Loss (0.11)
Preferred Share Distributions
Decrease in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares$
(0.24)

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
www.mulvihill.com
info@mulvihill.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.