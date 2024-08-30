Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 14:14 Uhr
Startup Genome and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia Release the NRW Startup Report 2024

A Data-Driven Analysis of North Rhine-Westphalia's Startup Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Startup Genome and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia have launched the NRW Startup Report 2024. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the startup landscape in North Rhine-Westphalia, examining data from over 16,000 startups within NRW and 10 entrepreneurial ecosystems, focusing on critical areas such as funding, exits, valuations, startup creation, female entrepreneurship, and investor type identification.

Key Findings include:

  • With 534 startups in 2023, NRW experienced a slight decline in new startup creation (-8%) compared to the previous year and returns to pre-2021 levels, similar to almost all other federal states. With nearly 2,400 startups created between 2020 and 2023, NRW continues to make one of the highest contributions to startup activity in Germany

  • Nearly 18% of NRW startups founded in 2023 have female leaders, showing a slight increase from the previous year (17% in 2022).

  • The total value of NRW's startup ecosystem increased by approximately $2 billion to $11.5 billion from the second half of 2021 to 2023, with DeepL and LeanIX contributing significantly to the value increase.

  • The investment landscape in NRW remains robust, even though total venture capital investment in NRW declined by 36% compared to 2022, in line with the global trend of a 40% decline in global venture capital investments. The leading sectors in VC financing in NRW are AI and Cleantech.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Mona Neubaur: "The results of the NRW Startup Report impressively show that North Rhine-Westphalia has developed into one of the leading startup locations in Germany in recent years. This positive development is a great signal. After all, the dynamism and innovative strength of our startups are of crucial importance for the economic future of North Rhine-Westphalia. Last week I was able to deepen our cooperation with American startup centers in Silicon Valley. What we have in common with California is an ideal environment for young companies, which offers the best conditions for networking with established industry, a strong SME sector and excellent research. That is why we will continue to work on providing committed founders with the best possible support in realizing their forward-looking business ideas."

ABOUT STARTUP GENOME
Startup Genome is the world-leading startup policy advisory and research firm, having advised more than 170 economic and innovation ministries and public/private agencies in over 60 countries to date. Many of the world's leading governments and innovation-focused organizations have joined our knowledge network and mission to catalyze startup success and ensure that all cities and countries capture their fair share of the new economy. Our evidence-based assessment, scaleup programs, publications, and policy advisory are rooted in global experience with the world's largest AI-curated startup dataset and proprietary instruments developed from over a decade of primary research.

Contact Information

Franzis Walther
Manager, Operations & Communications, Startup Genome
franzis@startupgenome.com

SOURCE: Startup Genome

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
