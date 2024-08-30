374Water Inc.: 374Water Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the federal, municipal, and industrial markets, today announced its participation in fall investor conferences:

HC Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. 374Water's CEO Chris Gannon will present from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available here. The Company will also host 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

The Company will also present at the Gabelli PFAS Symposium on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The Company will also host 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference. Interested parties can register for the conference here.

The Company's investor presentation can be found here and its recent earnings call recording can be replayed here.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

