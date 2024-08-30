Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A3EULU | ISIN: SE0020847481
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:10 Uhr
0,820 Euro
+0,002
+0,24 %
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2024 14:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ChromoGenics AB is removed

On May 23, 2024, the shares in ChromoGenics AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Färna Invest
AB ("Färna Invest") to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On August 19, 2024, Färna Invest disclosed a press release with information on
the outcome of the public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in ChromoGenics AB (CHRO, ISIN code SE0020847481, order
book ID 135174) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
