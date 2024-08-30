Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ChromoGenics AB is removed

On May 23, 2024, the shares in ChromoGenics AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Färna Invest AB ("Färna Invest") to the other shareholders in the Company. On August 19, 2024, Färna Invest disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in ChromoGenics AB (CHRO, ISIN code SE0020847481, order book ID 135174) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB