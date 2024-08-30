Anzeige
30.08.2024 14:30 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) cultural exchange program kicks off in Kazakhstan

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) cultural exchange program kicked off recently in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.


Themed on "Building the Silk Road Together and Winning the Future", the event gathered cultural officials, diplomats, and scholars from China and Kazakhstan, as well as representatives of Kazakh youths and cultural and tourism enterprises.

Meanwhile, a media interview program was also launched at the event. A team of journalists and editors from Lianyungang's mainstream media will go to Alma-Ata, Aktau, Tashkent, Samarkand and other cities in Central Asia to interview the vivid stories of Lianyungang and the Belt and Road countries working together for win-win results.

China and Kazakhstan established the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in May 2014, making it the first entity project inaugurated under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Since then, cooperation between Lianyungang and Kazakhstan in various fields, including culture, education, and medical care, has become more frequent and the connection has become closer. Last year, Lianyungang initiated a sister cities relationship with the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341856.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493273/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-china-kazakhstan-lianyungang-cultural-exchange-program-kicks-off-in-kazakhstan-302235000.html

